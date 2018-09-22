No help yet for Miracle

THE mother of 12-year-old Miracle Dookie cried yesterday saying her pleas for financial help for her daughter to undergo corrective surgery abroad have fallen on deaf ears.

“When I checked in the bank today, I only have $500 in my account. One person called to say he would assist and another called to ask me for my name and address. I am hoping for the best because right now she is in pain. The condition is now affecting the spine, it seems. It is heartbreaking,” Felisha Holder, 35, said.

The mother of four hopes to raise $300,000 to pay for a surgery at the Narayana Health Facility in Mumbai, India. The money would also pay for airfare and accommodation for Miracle who would have to stay at least two months in India for post-operative care accompanied by one parent.

Miracle, a student of Morvant Anglican Primary school, has a medical condition called Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita (AMC).

She has decreased the flexibility of the joints and because of her deformed limbs, she cannot walk properly. Miracle underwent four surgeries to both legs locally in the hope that the deformity can be corrected and she can walk without the aid of crutches

Frustrated and without money, Holder took to social media to appeal for help. An article was also published in Newsday yesterday.