NGC joins in ICC beach clean-up

Garbage collected along the La Brea Station Beach shoreline.

THE La Brea Station Beach was the focus of the National Gas Company (NGC) and its subsidiaries as they participated in the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Clean-up’s (ICC) mission of collecting and documenting the variety of trash that litter the coastline.

The clean-up effort was in keeping with the NGC’s goal of preserving the environment as well the strengthening of its partnership with the La Brea community, NGC said in a media release.

Employees also joined in the clean-up, participating via the NGC’s volunteerism programme and thus supporting the company’s mission to develop the nation, the company said.

NGC’s subsidiaries, The National Energy Corporation (National Energy), Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd (PPGPL) and NGC CNG Company Ltd (NGC CNG), alongside area companies such as Stork Technical Services, Amalgamated Security Services Ltd, 6th Point Fortin Sea Scouts and La Brea residents all assisted in the coastal clean-up on September 15.

“This waste eventually ends up in the sea and on the coastline. While we are trying to clean up the coast here, … the people of the country need to be conscious of the effects of littering,” said Curt Cadet, NGC’s senior manager, HSE and Security.

Last year marked the third consecutive year that the NGC Group of Companies ranked within the top five volunteer groups which collected the most amount of litter from a beach. This year, around 200 volunteers combed the La Brea Station Beach collecting debris such as plastic and glass bottles, plastic bags and foam products. Each item was recorded and results were collated.

The group was able to retrieve approximately 2111.4 pounds of refuse, including a boat frame, large tyres, the top half of a refrigerator and a discarded plastic cooler.

Prizes were distributed for first, second and third places for most amount of garbage collected by a group (based on weight) and the strangest item found.

Though NGC’s main environmental programme is its reforestation programme, the company and its subsidiaries continue to look for other opportunities in which to continue to cultivate an environmental ethos in its employees and their families, the release said.