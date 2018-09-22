Mark: We don’t want strangers

AN OPPOSITION amendment that would restrict attorneys from the Commonwealth sitting as judges in this country to only those from the Caribbean was defeated in the Senate yesterday.

The amendment was put forward during the committee of the Miscellaneous Provisions (Supreme Court of Judicature and Children) Bill which includes a clause that permits attorneys from the Commonwealth to sit as judges in TT.

Opposition Senator Wade Mark said what Government was proposing was not in keeping with what the Opposition would like to have established on behalf of the citizenry. He said the Opposition amendment called for the word “England” to be changed for any Caribbean Commonwealth country.

“Ensure we do not have strangers into our mix from jurisdictions outside the Commonwealth Caribbean.”

Opposition Senator Gerald Ramdeen said the Caribbean should be delineated because TT is a Caricom country and the three law schools gives the right to practice throughout the Caribbean. He added in the region we are all bound together by a certain degree of commonality and unique knowledge.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi in response said Mark was recommending the removal what has operated since 1964 with admission through the bar of England. He said England was effectively the birthplace of Commonwealth jurisprudence and the final court of appeal is the Privy Council. Independent Senator Sophia Chote suggested a sunset clause but Al-Rawi rejected this.

Ramdeen then raised concerns about whether people from outside the jurisdiction could properly determine findings of fact regarding a Trinidadian, especially in planned judge-only cases. Al-Rawi responded due process was an adequate safeguard and any finding of failure could go to the Court of Appeal and Privy Council. He also recalled a case when then local judge Herbert Volney did not understand the use of the term “redman.”

Mark said the legislation was “very dangerous” and Government’s inflexibility made him believe there was an ulterior motive. Chote said as a practitioner at the bar her concerns were not allayed by what Al-Rawi had said.

The Opposition recommendation went to a division and was defeated with 15 voting against, eight for including Chote and Independent Senator Jennifer Raffoul, and three other Independent Senators – Dhanayshar Mahabir, Melissa Ramkissoon and Stephen Creese – abstaining. The clause itself also went to division and stood as part of the bill with 15 voting yes and 10 against including Mahabir, Ramkissoon, Chote and Raffoul.