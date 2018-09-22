‘I must tell my husband goodbye’ Badly burnt woman insists

BADLY HURT: Rosie Singh in San Fernando General Hospital yesterday. She will be temporarily discharged today to attend her burnt husband’s funeral.

“I NEED to say goodbye to him,” a weeping Rosie Singh said from her hospital bed yesterday at the San Fernando General Hospital.

The 78-year-old woman who ran back into a burning house to try to save her husband, will today be temporarily discharged from hospital so she can attend her 79-year-old husband Dilip Singh’s funeral at a relative’s home in San Francique.

Rosie suffered burns to her hands, legs and chest when she tried to rescue her husband who was trapped in the family home which was on fire on Wednesday night. Her sons managed to pull her out the house which was located at Sukal Trace in San Francique.

Her husband’s skeletal remains were later found in a bedroom. Relatives said Rosie has not spoken much since the fire since she is in a lot of pain, but she is adamant she must attend her husband’s funeral for one last goodbye. She will be transported in an ambulance to the funeral. After the service she will be re-admitted to hospital. Relatives said Rosie is unable to walk and will have to move around in a wheelchair. “She just wants to say goodbye to her husband and we must give her that wish. Her husband was her everything. We spoke to the doctors and have made the necessary arrangements,” a relative said yesterday.

A medical team will also be on stand by at the service in case of any emergency. “She is still recovering but she is very weak,” the relative said. At about 11 pm on Wednesday, fire broke out in the Singh family home.

Rosie, her sons Fazil Mohammed, Stephen and Hamid as well as six other relatives managed to get out of the house. When she realised her husband was still inside, Rosie rushed back into the burning house and had to be rescued by her sons. The cause of the fire has still not yet been determined and Siparia Police are investigating.