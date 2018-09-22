N Touch
FC Santa Rosa clash with Police

THERE will be no room for error when joint leader FC Santa Rosa take on Police FC in a crucial TT Super League encounter today. The teams will meet at the Arima Velodrome from 7.30 pm tonight. Having retaken the lead in the 14-team standings last weekend, anything other than a win today can see the team overtaken by Queen's Park.

Santa Rosa and Queen's Park are on 31 points after 14 matches, with the former holding an 11-goal advantage on goal-difference. Santa Rosa's opponents, Police, sit mid-table on 20 points from five wins, five draws and four losses.

Queen's Park slipped up last weekend with a thrilling 5-5 draw with Matura Reunited. They will take on ninth-placed UTT at UTT Ground, O'Meara, from 7 pm.

Action continues tomorrow with fourth-placed Prison Service taking on reigning league champions, Guaya United, at YTC Ground, Arouca from 3.30 pm.

Today's fixtures:

FC Santa Rosa vs Police FC, Arima Velodrome, 7.30 pm

Matura Reunited FC vs Club Sando, Valencia Secondary, 4 pm

Metal X Erin FC vs Cunupia FC, Erin REcreation Ground, 6 pm

UTT vs Queen's Park, UTT Ground, O'Meara, 7 pm

San Fernando Giants vs Bethel United, St Margaret's Recreation Ground, 4 pm

Sunday's fixtures:

Petit Valley/Diego Martin United vs RSSR FC, St Anthony's College Ground, 4 pm

Prison Service FC vs Guaya United FC, YTC Ground, Arouca, 3.30 pm

