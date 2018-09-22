Early clean up from Divali to Christmas

Rohini Mangru of St Johns Trace, Siparia lights deyas during Divali celebrations at the Botanical Gardens, Port of Spain last year. Divali will be celebrated on November 6. FILE PHOTO/SUREASH CHOLAI

The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, the 14 regional and borough corporations and other state enterprises are expected to begin a national clean-up campaign.

The campaign is expected to be launched one month before Divali and continue into the Christmas season. Divali will be celebrated on November 6.

In a media release today, the ministry stated that a preliminary meeting to discuss the campaign’s launch had taken place at its Maraval offices with chairmen of the public health committees, chief executive officers, doctors and public health officers from the municipal corporations.

In a telephone interview, Minister Kazim Hosein said the launch would take place in a rural community one month prior to Divali.