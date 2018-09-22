Decision on Thema’s case on November 20 Ex-TT Gymnastics Federation officials grilled….

Justice Frank Seepersad will make a decision on November 20 on whether the decision by former TT Gymnastics Federation officials to replace gymnast Thema Williams, left, with Marisa Dick, right, for a Rio 2016 Olympic qualifier was justified or "harsh and oppressive."

WITHDRAWING TT gymnast Thema Williams from a crucial test event for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio was described by her attorney as an act of opportunism to replace her with alternate Marissa Dick, an allegation that has been denied by the former president of the local gymnastics body and former members of the executive.

Former TT Gymnastics Federation president David Marquez denied that the federation’s executive acted unfairly, biased in hatred against Williams, in favour of the alternate Dick. Marquez, former members Akil Wattley, Ricardo Lue Shue and his wife Donna Lue Shue were each grilled by Williams’ lead counsel Martin Daly, SC, on the third day of the trial yesterday at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain.

All three insisted that the decision to replace Williams was fair and none harboured a grudge against the athlete who qualified for the test event by bettering Dick at the Glasgow 2015 World Gymnastics Championships.

They said the decision to withdraw her was based on her coach’s email, describing her performance in an e-mailed report to the TTGF of her performance, days before the test event, as “a disaster.”

Williams’ US coach John Geddert also said in his e-mail she was dealing with a sore ankle.

“He gave us sufficient information to make a decision,” Marquez insisted. He said it was up to Geddert to tell the federation if there was any improvement by Williams.

“His language was strong. The council was alarmed,” Marquez said, adding that it was not a rushed decision to replace her. Williams, in her testimony on Wednesday, denied she was injured, but admitted that she experienced “discomfort” in her left ankle which was not unusual for elite athletes. She has sued the local body for $11.38 million compensation for what she says is the federation’s “harsh and oppressive” actions against her which shattered her dream of qualifying for the 2016 Olympic games in Brazil.

Presiding judge, Justice Frank Seepersad will give his decision on November 20. In his testimony, Wattley denied voting for the replacement because he carried a grudge against the athlete although in e-mails he said she “exuded a lack of sportsmanship” because of a Facebook post he was told she made to the TT Olympic Committee’s page.

“I carried no grudge against Thema,” he said, adding also that he carried no grudge against her coach. He was also questioned about other remarks he allegedly made, including him expressing “is this another case of paying for a paid vacation for Thema and her coach?”

Lue Shue, like Marquez and Wattley, denied his “fairly close” relationship to Dick clouded his decision in voting for withdrawing Williams from the test event.

All three men admitted that while there was a consensus by the federation’s council members to contact Geddert to get more information about Williams’ condition, it was not necessary for them to make their decision.

Lue Shue, a former gymnast and coach for the men’s team, was described by the Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique – the governing body of competitive gymnastics – as Dick’s assistant coach for the test event. He admitted he was listed as such, but he was put on as assistant coach so he could get accredited. He also admitted to paying for Dick’s trip from Canada to Brazil for the test event.

He denied he took Geddert’s place at the event because the US coach wasn’t wanted as Dick’s coach. His wife Donna, who also voted for Williams’ removal, said she shared a close relationship with Dick, but denied soliciting votes for the Canadian-born athlete.

She denied being biased against Williams, insisting that her vote was based on Geddert’s email.

“That email was crucial that night. It was a red flag. It’s an SOS,” she said.