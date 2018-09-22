Brother, sister die a week apart

Two siblings in their 30s died of natural causes days apart in the Moruga village of Basse Terre. Their deaths have left their close-knit family and community in shock.

In an online article earlier today, Newsday reported Rollins Joshua, 39, had died of a heart attack on September 14. He is also called Tribal and Tinkaly. It was also reported that his sister Akeeda Joshua, 35, also called Buju, died on Friday and was suspected to have had a heart attack.

Relatives, in a statement, denied they died of heart failure, saying their deaths were due to “natural causes”. The family said it was unfortunate they died within a week of each other.

The siblings lived in separate houses in an area called Happy Hill and were past students of Moruga Composite, now called Moruga Secondary School. McKenzie was buried at the Blas Cha Cha Trace cemetery in Basse Terre on Wednesday.

“Rollins and Akeeda were not murdered, and they did not die of unnatural causes,” the family statement said.

The siblings were the only children for their mother, Yune Joshua.