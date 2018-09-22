2 get schols from CBTT, De La Rue

SCHOL WINNERS: Central Bank Governor Alvin Hilaire, left, presents a plaque to scholarship winner Shane Musai while De La Rue currency regional manager Fabio Ongarato, 2nd from right, presents a plaque to fellow schol winner Zwena Carrington yesterday at the Central Bank in Port of Spain. At right is Gareth Evans, De La Rue currency regional manager. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

PLEDGING to do their parts to make TT and the world a better place, the recipients of a UK-based scholarship programme said academia will help them in fulfilling this pledge.

UWI graduates Shane Musai and Zwena Carrington thanked a partnership between the Central Bank (CBTT) and De La Rue, for offering the scholarships to TT students since 2003. They spoke at the De La Rue Currency Scholarship awards ceremony yesterday at CBTT in Port of Spain. Each scholarship award is equivalent to US$8,500. It will primarily cover the cost of books, other learning material and tuition with the balance being devoted to subsistence.

“This scholarship is an investment that will reap exponential benefits in the intellectual future. I will continue to give service above self as I volunteer with differently-abled people, the homeless, the elderly and people with HIV and AIDS,” said Carrington.

Carrington of St Augustine, is an attorney and a former teacher. She is pursuing her Master of Science in Global Studies. In all her endeavours, Carrington said, she gives service before self.

The programme focuses on the development of the country’s human resources in 12 areas among them human resource management, law and banking all of which are intrinsic to the development of the economy. Under the terms and conditions of the agreement, the scholarships are offered for a maximum period of two academic years and tenable at the UWI’s St Augustine campus. The recipients would also work for two months at CBTT.

Musai of Arouca is a past pupil of Queen’s Royal College. He is pursuing his Master of Science in Financial Economics.

Like Carrington, Musai is actively involved in community service. He has been a member of several organisations including the TT Astronomy Club and the UWI Hindu Society.

Having been awarded the scholarship, it feels like two received major achievements than one - completing his studies and working at CBTT. When he received a congratulatory email from CBTT, Musai said he was so shocked. “I froze for a while. I had to read the email ten times. It has always been a dream of mine to work at the CBTT,” he said.

Central Bank Governor Dr Alvin Hilaire emphasised that education is important said CBTT takes a lot of pride in focusing on education. Hilaire said sometimes people need a helping hand and CBTT offers that.

Using the local saying “Gopaul luck eh Seepaul luck”, Hilaire said an uneducated person has to rely on luck, connections or on someone’ good fortune.

“It is a fragile sort of existence. You could be subjected to ethical problems, bribes and so on. We need to be educated,” said the governor.