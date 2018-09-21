WASA to the rescue of Pleasantville pensioner

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has responded to the call of a pensioner’s to investigate the cause of a water problem in his yard.

Wednesday WASA’s corporate communications officer, Daniel Plenty, said the matter is being investigated. WASA workers visited and spoke to 70-year-old Balchan Sookdeo of Poinsettia Lane in Pleasantville, Plenty said.

“Yes they came here and they promised to come back. I will be relieved when the problem is solved. So far the problem remains the same. The worker was a lay-person and not an engineer or a senior man,” Balchan said.

Sookdeo believes that a broken underground sewer line may be the cause of a puddle of water in his yard. The pensioner said he first discovered a puddle of water at the front of his yard almost two months ago but he did not pay much attention to it. He pumped out the water and since then, it has been a recurring problem. Balchan said he contacted a plumber to be present when the WASA workers return.

“I also spoke to a plumber and he is expected to come and talk to them. I don’t know how much that would cost me and I am a poor man,” Balchan said.

Hoping to find out the reason for the water gathering, someone dug a trench about six feet deep and four feet wide near to the puddle. Balchan said WASA’s sewer line is in the direction of another house so the problem does not come from his home.