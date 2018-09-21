US Govt donates radiation detection equipment to TT

CHECK IT OUT: Department of State Export Control and Border Security Advisor Monica Dorado (second from right) makes a point during a presentation of radiation detection equipment by the US government to local Customs. Looking is (from left) Chargé d’Affaires John W McIntyre, Department of Homeland Security representative Arthlyn Samuel and Acting Comptroller of Customs and Excise Kathy-Ann Matthews.

The TT Customs and Excise Division Wednesday received state-of-the-art radiation detection equipment from the US Government.

“This important equipment is just one part of the US government’s commitment to assisting in securing TT’s ports and borders, as well as combating transnational crime network,” the US Embassy said in a release.

The donation was made possible by the Department of State Export Control and Border Security office in collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection. The personal Radiation Detection pagers and Radiation Isotopes Identification devices were presented by Chargé d’Affaires John W. McIntyre to Acting Comptroller of Customs and Excise Kathy-Ann Matthews at Customs House, Port of Spain.

At the presentation McIntyre said the equipment was a donation to Customs as part of the US government’s partnership with TT.

“Ours is a solid, strong partnership and we hope you and the citizens of TT view the US and our embassy as the partner of choice, especially in the areas of border and citizen security.”

Matthews thanked the US for being “such good donors and partners” noting Customs will use the equipment to help create a “21st century customs environment.”