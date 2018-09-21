TTUTA provides names to Griffith

TT UNIFIED Teachers Association (TTUTA) president Lynsley Doodhai has responded to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith’s statement that no directives were given to police to conduct roll call on teacher absenteeism during the September 7 day of rest and reflection.

In a letter dated September 19, and addressed to Griffith, Doodhai provided the names of 16 schools as well as the names of several police officers who visited the schools. Doodhai requested a full investigation into the matter.

Doodhai stated the union felt the need to respond to Griffith’s media release of September 10, as his statement had impinged on the credibility of TTUTA.

“TTUTA received numerous reports from our members on Friday September 7, 2018 of police officers visiting schools to collect data on attendances of teachers. These visits by police officers were recorded by the principal or the senior teacher in charge of the school on that day in the school’s log book.”

Doodhai then listed the schools, seven of which he identified the names of the investigating police officers.

The seven schools are - Waterloo Presbyterian primary, Agostini KPA primary, Cushe government primary, St Therese RC primary, Torrib Trace Presbyterian primary, Biche Presbyterian primary and Elswick Presbyterian primary.

The other schools are Caroni Hindu primary, Todd’s Road RC primary; Lendore Hindu primary, Mc Bean Presbyterian primary, Couva south government primary, Las Lomas government primary, St David’s RC primary, Seereram Memorial vedic primary and the Rio Claro ASJA primary school.

“The Association, having provided the evidence to support our statements, trusts that the reports shall be properly investigated as according to the media release officers were given no such instructions.