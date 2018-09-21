Treasure Queen owners still owe CDA

Splash Down: The sinking party boat 'Treasure Queen ' with part of the pier attached off Pier 11 Chaguaramas. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED Friday, 14th September, 2018.

In addition to being submerged in water off the coast of Chaguaramas last Thursday, the owners of the Treasure Queen 2 are also submerged in debt. Acting General Manager Deowattie Dilraj-Batoosingh this morning said they have yet to repay costs owed to the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA).

Speaking with Newsday, Dilraj-Batoosingh said Treasure Queen Tours Ltd confirmed that while the company successfully paid off some of the money owed to the CDA, they have not rounded off the figure and remains in debt, after a September 2015 lawsuit ended with Justice Margaret Mohammed ruling in favour of the Authority for a total of $1,353,701.25.

Newsday was given information stating CEO of Treasure Queen Tours Ltd Captain Basil Joseph, suffered a heart attack earlier this year and has had some difficulties in keeping up with payments as a result of his health.

"He (Joseph) indicated to me that they (the company) has always been behind on the payments to the CDA and given his difficulties with his health we have been trying to be more accommodating and lenient as we can.

"They have been able to pay off some of the debt owed but I cannot say for certain how much remains to be paid off. While we try to be understanding to everyone's problems and difficulties, they also need to understand that we (the CDA) also need our dues as well."

She said attorneys have already been engaged as to how the CDA can move forward with collecting money from errant tenants.

The Treasure Queen has been operating in Chaguaramas as a tour boat since 2003. According to the judgment, the owners of Treasure Queen Tours Ltd believed it had acquired a 30-year lease, however this was dismissed by the court.