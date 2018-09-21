Sinanan: Contingencies in place for Cabo Star dry docking

File photo: Minister of Works Rohan Sinanan at the post cabinet media briefing held at the Diplomatice Centre St Anns PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

CONTINGENCY measures were put in place for the ten-day dry docking of the MV Cabo Star, says Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan.

He was responding to an urgent question in Senate today.

He reported the Trinidad and Tobago Inter-Island Transportation Company in a release stated from September 20 to 30 the Cabo Star would undergo planned annual maintenance programme at the Caribbean Dry Dock yard. He said for the ten days the vessel will be on dry dock the Port Authority has put in place the following contingency measures: additional sailing of MV Cabo Star was scheduled on Saturdays during the period August 26 to September 15; vehicles up to 7,000 kg would be accommodated on the T&T Spirit during this period of dry docking; and sailings of the T&T Spirit on September 19 and 26 were scheduled.