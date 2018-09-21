Regatta, fireworks in Roxborough for Republic Day

For the ninth straight year, Roxborough will be the centre of the Republic Day celebrations in Tobago for the country’s 42nd anniversary as a Republic.

For the second time after more than two decades, a parade hosted by the Office of the Prime Minister, Central Administrative Services Tobago (CAST) will kickstart the celebrations with Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles taking the salute.

The procession will begin at 10 am from the Argyle Community Centre, and continue along the Windward Main Road, Roxborough to the Pirates Boat yard.

This is expected to be followed by the annual Roxborough Regatta, hosted by the Roxborough Fishermen Association at the village’s jetty.

Speaking with Newsday Tobago on Wednesday, President of the Roxborough Fishermen’s Association, Brian Dyer said that the regatta will feature 12 races.

“All is set and ready to go... We have four different categories and four races in each class; 75 to 90mph, 200 to 275mph, powerboats 300 mph and upwards and then there is another class the hand-held pirogues. We expect that this regatta will be competitive,” he said.

The Power Boat race category will include one of Tobago Great Race contenders, Blue Ice, as well as three other boats from Trinidad - Tridents, Michigan MP1 and Fire Chief.

Registration will close on Sunday.

The races are expected to kick off at 11 am. Dyer said there would also be several different activities throughout the day including junior and adults male and female swimming races as well as other novelty events including greasy pole and beer drinking competitions.

The day will end with a cultural show at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex organised by the THA Division of Tourism, Culture and Transportation, where various artistes and groups will showcase their talents prior to a 30-minute firework display.