Parliament prorogues Sept 27

PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

THE current session of Parliament (Third Session of the 11th Republican Parliament) prorogues at midnight on September 27. Acting President Christine Kangaloo made this announcement in Legal Notice 130 which is posted on the Parliament’s website.

In Legal Notice 131, also on the website, Kangaloo indicated the new parliamentary session (Fourth Session of the 11th Republican Parliament) begins on September 28 at 1.30 pm. The opening of the new session is not a ceremonial opening.

A ceremonial opening involves an address by the President to members of the Senate and House of Representatives in a joint sitting. A non-ceremonial opening involves the House and Senate sitting separately to conduct their respective business.

The House will sit in the Parliament Chamber at Tower D of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre. The Senate will sit simultaneously in the J Hamilton Maurice Room at Tower D.