Last lap for TTFF

Calypsonian David Rudder at right makes a guest appearance in Brown Girl Begins which will have its TT premiere at the TTFF in September.

TODAY (September 24)

MovieTowne PoS Screen 7

10.45 am: Tiffanys 5' + From Steelpan, The National Instrument to Steelpan, the Industry 20' (AA)

1 pm: Int'l Men's Day 17' + Staging the Revolution 28' + Safe Spaces 35' (PG)

3.30 pm: Floating into Fire 9' + Unfinished Sentences 98' (AA)

6 pm: Vwe Kafe 15' + Mangroves 14' + March of the Mokos 21' + + The Firewalkers of Kali 23' (14+)

8.30 pm: Tribute to a Native Son 38' + The Strange Luck of V S Naipaul 78' Q+A (PG-13)

MovieTowne PoS Screen 8

1 pm: The Unicorn 18' + Windows and Walls 14' + Cross My Heart 13' + Breaking the Cycle 60' Q+As (14+)

3.30 pm: Venus and Magnet 8' + Lady in the River 11' + Nang by Nang 40' Q+As (PG)

6 pm: Paranoia: Crime in T+T 8' + Eggs Benedict 30' + Home Invasion 42' Q+As (18+)

8.30 pm: Three Minutes 5' + The Deliverer 14' + Mangroves 13' + For The Love of Money 28' + Live Bait 24' Q+As (16+)

MovieTowne San Fernando Screen 4

1 pm: Vwe Kafe 15' + March of the Mokos 21' + Oseyi and the Masquerades 27' + The Firewalkers of Kali 23' (AA)

3.30 pm: Tribute to a Native Son 38' + The Strange Luck of V S Naipaul 78' Q+A (PG-13)

6 pm: Venus and Magnet 8' + The Deliverer 14' + FacePaint 21' + Live Bait 24' (14+)

8.30 pm: Back in Times 6' + Hero 110' (PG)

MovieTowne Tobago

4 pm: Black Doll 4' + From Colonialisation to Cake Soap 25 + Black Hair 20' + 3 Women 52' (16+)

6.30 pm: Back in Times 6' Q+A + Venus and Magnet 8' Q+A + March of the Mokos 21' + Firewalkers of Kali 23' (AA)

8.30 pm: Paranoia: Crime in T+T 8' + Kinto 15' + For the Love of Money 28' + Home Invasion 42' 16+

TOMORROW

MovieTowne PoS Screen 7

10.45 am: Le Reve Français pt 2 16+

3.30 pm: Offguard 7' + Unbound 28 + El Chata 75' 16+

6 pm: No Goodbye 12' + In the Fade' 106' 16+

8.30 pm: Tiffany's 5' + Oya The Rise of the Suporisha 13' + Brown Girl Begins 84' PG-13

MovieTowne PoS Screen 8

10.45am: The Blackberry and the Firebeetle 10' + Looking for Zorro 82' PG-13

3.30 pm: Solstice 6' + We are Going to Paris 8' + Mama 76' 16+

6 pm: TTIT 40th Anniversary 30' + Bigger Than Africa 95' AA

8.30 pm: Angela 12' + Cocote 106' 16+

MovieTowne San Fernando Screen 4

6 pm: Black Doll 4' + From Colonialisation to Cake Soap 25 + Black Hair 20' + 3 Women 52' 16+

8:30 pm: Shattered 5' + Manumission 8' + Same Old Shit 5, + Hall 95' PG

MovieTowne Tobago

6.30 pm: Tiffany's 5' + Oya and the Rise of the Suporisha 13' + Brown Girl Begins 84' PG-13

8.30 pm: Floating into Fire 9' + Hall 95' PG

Central Bank Auditorium

6 pm: Awards Ceremony

Residence, One Woodbrook Place

10 pm: Atalkan Rapsonic Concert+ Official Wrap Party