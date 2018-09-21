Hosein: Flooding assessments continuing

Flooding at Fairview Park, Freeport.

LOCAL Government Minister Kazim Hosein says damage assessments were continuing in South and Central following severe weather earlier this week.

He was responding to an urgent question in Senate on Tuesday from Opposition Senator Wade Mark who asked about the measures to render assistance to affected residents following reports of flooding in South Trinidad on September 16.

Hosein said the disaster management units of the 14 municipal corporations continued to conduct damage assessments following the bad weather on September 16 and 17 which occurred due to an active Inter Tropical Convergence Zone.“All disaster management units have reported that flood waters have receded at this time however it should be noted there were more occurrences of street flooding as opposed to flooding in homes of residences in Central and South regions.”

He said for example street flooding occurred in St Mary’s Village, Moruga and other surrounding areas while in Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo regions reports of flooding were mainly roadways and streets. Hosein said prior to adverse weather sandbags were delivered to many flood prone areas in Trinidad as a preventative measure. He reported 100 sandbags were distributed in the Pluck Road area, Siparia and 35 sandbags in low lying areas in the Chaguanas Borough Corporation.

Hosein said the disaster management units are preparing for referral letters to the families that have been affected so they may be able to seek assistance to restore lost appliances and furnishings through appropriate agencies.