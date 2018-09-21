Female remand prisoner held by cops after daring escape

A 38-year-old remanded prisoner made a daring dash for freedom yesterday evening, but her escape was short-lived after she was found hiding under a car close to the women’s prison yesterday.

The prisoner Jamilla George who was remanded into custody after being charged with destruction to property was returned to the Women’s prison at Golden Grove almost half an hour after she was recaptured.

According to reports, George was being escorted to the women’s prison around 6.30 pm yesterday when she jumped out of the van in which she was seated and ran along the Old Golden Grove Road, Arouca hoping to escape.