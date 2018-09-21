FBI cannot find terrorist link to Trini student

CHARGED: Trini-born pilot student Nishal Sankat, 22, seen at left, has been charged with attempting to steal an American Airlines airplane yesterday at the Melbourne International Airport in Florida.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), who have been assisting in the investigation into the illegal boarding of a US airbus by a Trini student early Thursday morning, has been unable to link the student to any terrorist group or any illegal activities.

The FBI officers who searched the apartment of Nishal Sankat, 22, did not find any guns, explosives or any material in his computer to suggest that he had any terrorist links.

However, the FBI is expected to make contact with local law enforcement officers to carry out background checks. This information would then be sent to the FBI office as part of the ongoing investigation.

On Thursday, Sankat was booked at Brevard County Jail and charged with unarmed burglary of an occupied aircraft, grand theft and trespass on airport property, according to jail records. His bond is set at $20,500 on the three charges. The Federal Aviation Association told reporters Sankat received his commercial pilot’s certification in January to fly multi-engine aircraft and was instrument rated but was not qualified to fly the kind of jet he boarded Thursday.

Sankat’s motive has not been made clear. CNN reports he was unarmed, had no explosives, and after searching his home no links to terrorist groups were found. Relatives, friends and former classmates of Nishal, yesterday expressed disbelief over the alleged action of the trainee pilot.

Relatives of Sankat speaking on the condition of anonymity said his father former UWI Principal Professor Clement Sankat remained traumatised over the incident and was in the process of securing legal counsel for his son.