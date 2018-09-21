Family supports Sankat

CAHRGED: Trini-born pilot student Nishal Sankat, 22, who was charged with attempting to steal an American Airlines airplane after he boarded the aircraft which was down for maintainance yesterday at the Melbourne International Airport in Florida.

According to a cana report, former principal of the St. Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI), Professor Clement Sankat says the focus of his family now is to provide “all the legal, mental, emotional and parental support possible” to his 22-year-old son who was arrested in the United States on Thursday and charged with trying to steal a passenger jet at an Orlando airport.

The US law enforcement authorities said Nishal Sankat parked his car about 150 yards from the plane early yesterday, and left it running before jumping the airport fence.

Orlando Melbourne International Airport spokeswoman Lori Booker said he reached the flight deck of the plane, two technicians and two security guards detained him before he could attempt to start the aircraft.

In a brief statement, the family said they “appreciate the many inquiries and calls of support they have received as they go through this extremely difficult period.

“At this time, they have not yet been able to speak with their son, and since they have limited information, are still trying to ascertain all the facts surrounding the incident, and his well-being. As expected, their focus right now is on providing all the legal, mental, emotional and parental support possible.”

The family said what has occurred “acutely underscores to the family the need to be aware of the challenges young students face, especially those living away from home and family”.