Couple beaten and robbed in roti shop

A La Romain couple was dragged into their business place last night, beaten and robbed at gunpoint of quantity of cash, cell phones and a blue pickup truck by three bandits.

According to reports, Adrian Despot, 31, and his wife Tasha, 34, the owners of Chamelly’s Roti Shop were standing outside their business place at Southern Main Road, La Romain when they were approached by three men armed with guns.

The couple was dragged into the roti shop by the bandits who then began beating Adrian on the head with a gun butt. He was ordered to hand over $5,000.