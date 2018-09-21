Cops seize body armour, army jackets and arrest 25 in overnight Beetham raids

FILE PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

Three camouflaged jackets, pants and body armour were confiscated by officers of the Inter Agency Task Force as they conducted a series of patrols in the Beetham area between 12 midnight and 8 this morning.

The police confirmed the items, which were official uniforms of the TT Regiment were found near an abandoned house in Beetham Gardens, and have engaged the internal investigation of the Regiment to locate the people responsible.

During the exercise, officers also arrested 25 people in connection with various offenses from gun and drug possession to outstanding warrants. Among these individuals a 31-year-old man who was alleged to be involved in a dispute with Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds earlier this month was also arrested.