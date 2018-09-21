Cops probe wounding of Grande constable during search exercise

Constable St Clair assigned to the Sangre Grande CID was shot and wounded by accident during an anti-crime exercise at the North Eastern settlement, Sangre Grande this morning.

A shooting involving a police officer assigned to the Eastern Division Task Force yesterday has been confirmed to have attracted the attention of the internal affairs unit of the police service.

Newsday received information that PC St Clair was shot in his hand by accident as he and other officers attempted to carry out a search at a house in North Eastern settlement Sangre Grande at around 5.30 am yesterday. However, it is unclear whether he shot himself, or if his colleagues shot him by accident.

The matter got the attention of ASP Williams who is leading the investigation. A police source confirmed that St Clair remains warded at the Sangre Grande Hospital, where he is receiving treatment.