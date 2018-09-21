Carnival launch, pan and kaiso

Shell Invaders

GARY CARDINEZ

DAVID MICHAEL RUDDER will give his debut performance at the new Kaiso Blues Cafe on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain tonight at … aftershocks of the Soul. Rudder will be backed by Wayne Bruno and Friends.

He will be joined by special guest artiste Roger George out of Miami, Florida, and patrons just might get to hear George’s first live performance of his recently released 2019 Soca song Don’t Stop. The groovy number which has George showing off his vocal prowess is on the Lowkey Riddim and was produced by Jesse John of Optimus ProductionsTT.

The live performances start at 9 pm

Blow Mano Blow

A new 2019 Carnival Monday T-Shirt band will be launched tonight at Club Fuzion Cascadia Hotel in St Ann’s.

The organising committee consisting of members of soca band Brass to the World is promising fun, nostalgia and excitement from 6 pm. The band has decided to honour legendary musician Michael “Mano” Marcellin with its debut presentation hence the name Blow Mano Blow.

Soca at Napa

Soca on the Steps of Napa, Frederick Street, Port of Spain will feature performances by Erphaan Alves, Nadia Batson, Chutney Soca Monarch Neval Chatelal, Orlando Octave, Moricia Cagan and Richard Ramoutar and Vanessa.

This event is part of National Patriotism Month and is being facilitated by the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts tomorrow from 6 pm-7.30 pm

Big 5

The Big 5 is on tomorrow at the Paddock at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain and will vibrate with the sound of pan as Massy Trinidad All Stars, BP Renegades, Republic Bank Exodus, Hadco Phase II Pan Groove and Desperadoes perform for their fans from 6 pm. This one is in tribute to Pat Bishop.

Pork and parang

The Mt St Benedict Crew presents Pork and Parang tomorrow at La Joya Complex, St Joseph. Live parang music will be supplied by the Lara Brothers with DJ’s Sensational Sammy and Kabuki. Action starts 9 and ends at 3.30 am.

Pan and kaiso

There will be a Cultural Callaloo at Inviolable Restaurant and Bar on Drayton Street, San Fernando on Sunday. Artistes in the callaloo are four-times Calypso monarch Cro Cro, extempo champion Abebele and the incomparable Ken “Professor” Philmore.

Carnival launch

The National Carnival Commission (NCC) will launch Carnival 2019 on Sunday. A parade will begin at Memorial Park and proceed into the Queen’s Park Savannah where there will be music by steel orchestras and brass bands as well as calypsonians.

Invaders J’Ouvert

The Invaders J’Ouvert on Republic Day will see Woodbrook bands playing music while being pushed on racks through the streets by masqueraders. Other bands are MHTL Starlift, Hadco Phase II, Nutrien Silver Stars, Brimblers and Angostura Newtown Playboys. St James Tripolians, Sapophonics and Massy All Stars will keep the action pumping in the panyard at 147 Tragarete Road, Port of Spain while the parade takes place.

Republic Day brunch

Pannist Noel La Pierre will host a Republic Day brunch at Kaiso Blues Cafe on Wrightson Road on Monday from 11 am and will feature vocalist Angie Didier, saxophonist Jamie Ghany and Noel La Pierre.

.