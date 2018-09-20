Young dancers invited to ‘bring it’

THE Coco Dance Festival organisers are challenging all young people who think they can dance, to “bring it” at the second annual Dance de Coco Dance-Off, which begins on Sunday.

The Dance-Off is open to both amateurs and professionals and all styles of dance, whether performed by soloists, duets, or groups of up to five people, are welcome.

Dancers will be competing for a place in the finals, with a chance to win cash prizes of $5,000, $3,000 and $2,000. Finalists will perform at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, before the judges which will include representatives from World of Dance Trinbago.

The dance-off begins at 1 pm, at the UTT Academy for the Performing Arts, Frederick Street, Port of Spain.

The finals — which will be the only leg of the competition open to the public — will be held during a matinee performance on October 27, as part of the main Coco Dance Festival, which runs from October 26-28.

Dance-Off tickets will be available from the Queen’s Hall box office from early October.

The festival will also be hosting auditions for the Joffrey Ballet Summer School Programme and the Florida State University dance masters programme.

Now in its tenth year, the Contemporary Choreographers’ Collective (Coco) Dance Festival which takes place annually at Queen’s Hall, showcases the work of prominent local choreographers. It also partners with regional and international choreographers and dancers who perform and give workshops as guests of the festival, including artists from Jamaica, Canada and the USA. Coco also works to bring dance to children and young people who would not ordinarily have access to the arts in a sustained way, while hosting programmes and initiatives that nurture young choreographers and dancers. For more info: cocodancett@gmail.com, or visit Coco Dance Festival on Facebook.