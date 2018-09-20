Wendy: No comment on natural hair clip

Model Gabriella Bernard. Photo sourced from Caribbean's Next Top Model Facebook page.

A clip from Caribbean Next Top Model season four, featuring young model Gabriella Bernard expressing discontent about having her hair chemically straightened has provoked conversation online about black hair and standards of beauty.

The clip, which shows Bernard emotionally distressed while saying she did not want to have her hair chemically relaxed, followed by another scene where she smiles at her new hairstyle and image, saying she looked just like "Wendy" has drawn the ire of the online audience.

Bernard addressed the clip via her Facebook fan page on Wednesday with the following comment:

"For all those who didn't get to see the TRAVESTY when they chemically relaxed my hair, (explicitly saying multiple times prior to this, behind the scenes, that the programme would be seen internationally in the US & UK... but they lied ) yeahhh... y'all deserve all the backlash in the world just btw. Telling ME that YOU know what it's like to have natural hair with a WHOLE HORSE TAIL down yuh fake convont accent back. Yeah ok." (sic)

She then made a call to action for people to see her 20-minute documentary Black Hair at the TT Film Festival, that discusses her hair journey, recovering from what she described as a "CHEAP reality show stunt" and racist episodes living her life.

The trailer for the film shows Bernard cursing multiple times talking about her hatred for her relaxed hair and shows her eventually cutting it off.

While Newsday attempted to get a comment from both Bernard and the show host Wendy Fitzwilliam, none were immediately forthcoming.

Bernard did not immediately respond to a question submitted to her Facebook page and Fitzwilliam said she would make no comment.

Asked about the clip, she said she didn't know what this reporter was speaking about.

When this reporter offered to send the clip to her directly, she said she was not interested in seeing it.