TT, partners in security talks

THIS country and its international partners exchanged information and held conversations on various security matters at an interactive meeting held by the Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry and members of the Diplomatic Corps.

A statement issued today by the ministry said this meeting occurred on Tuesday at its offices at Tower C of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre. National Security Minister Stuart Young, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dennis Moses participated in this meeting.

Young and Griffith engaged diplomats about their respective portfolios. They assured diplomats they would work closely with them on all security matters. Moses, who is also Minister in the National Security Ministry, reaffirmed Government’s commitment to adhere to its obligations as host state to the Vienna Convention and in keeping with TT’s laws.

