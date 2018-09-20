Updated: Trini tries to steal plane, arrested

Nishal Sankat Photo source: Florida today

Nishal Sankat, 22, has been identified by US law enforcement agents as the Trini-born pilot student, arrested and charged for attempting to steal an Airbus at the Melbourne International Airport in Florida.

The student attended Florida Institute of Technology and was detained by police today after he was held by a maintenance crew as he illegally boarded an aircraft at Miami’s Melbourne International Airport around 2 am.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said Sankat attempted to sneak on the plane. This information has since been updated.