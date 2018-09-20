Special Officer robbed at gunpoint

File Photo by Shane Superville

A Special Reserve Police Constable assigned to the Aripo Immigration Detention Centre was robbed by two armed bandits on Wednesday night.

Constable Adrian Watson, 30, of Arima Old Road, Arima who is a former Defence Force employee was walking along Arima Old Road around 10 pm on Wednesday when he was approached by two men who were previously seen in a white car.

Watson told Arima police he was approached by the two men who announced a robbery and robbed him of a quantity of documents. The bandits then fled the scene in a white car. A report was made to the Arima police and investigations are continuing.