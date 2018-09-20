Pres Sando register second straight win

Presentation College’s Jaiye Sheppard (right) tricks his way past Carapichaima East’s Emmanuel Correia during SSFL Premier division action at Guaracara Park yesteday. Image:Nicholas Bhajan/CA-image

PRESENTATION San Fernando registered their second straight win to move to the top spot of the 2018 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division.

The defending champions notched their second straight 3-1 result, over Carapichaima East at Union Hall, Marabella.

Jordan Riley gave Presentation a sixth minute lead and Carapichaima compounded matters when Brandon St Clair scored an own goal in the 55th.

Jaiye Shepherd netted Presentation’s third item in the 70th but Keilon Burnett pulled one back in the 79th.

National youth team midfielder John-Paul Rochford netted a pair to guide QRC to a 2-0 victory over newcomers Valencia at the QRC Ground, St Clair.

St Anthony’s rebounded from Saturday’s 4-2 loss to St Augustine with a 3-1 victory away to Bishop’s High in Tobago. Also in winners’ row yesterday were Trinity Moka, who edged Fatima 1-0 at Maraval.

Kurdell Sween and Terrell Wiley were the goal-getters for Trinity East, but they could only manage a 2-2 draw away to St Augustine.

At the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella, St Benedict’s and St Mary’s played to a 1-1 draw. Devon Charles gave St Mary’s a 37th minute lead but Yahtham Henry equalised in the 77th.

Naparima were held to a goalless draw by East Mucurapo at Lewis Street, San Fernando.

Round Three matches in the Premier Division will be contested on Saturday.