Thursday 20 September 2018
Police find stolen luxury cars

FOUR out of the five luxury vehicles stolen from a Gasparillo businessman on Wednesday night have been recovered by police in Couva. Police found the cars outside a house in Roystonia at around 9 pm. Investigators said there was no one at the house which is rented out.

A Jaguar and three BMW sedans were recovered but there still no trace of the businessman's KIA Sorento SUV. On Wednesday at 4 am, the family of three was asleep at their home when five bandits broke into the house. Police said the men entered by breaking open a window to the back of the house.

The masked bandits did not harm their victims but stole the five high-end vehicles plus $20,000 and US$7,000. It was the first time the businessman was robbed at home but the third time he was robbed overall.

