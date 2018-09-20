Persad-Bissessar writes Griffith about fake oil evidence

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar in Parlaiment PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

Opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar has written to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith requesting that steps be taken to “protect and preserve” evidence in the ongoing investigation in the “fake oil” scandal involving A & V Oil and Gas Ltd.

In a letter dated September 19, 2018, Persad-Bissessar alleged that critical reports such as statistical data sheets, technical timeline data surveys and confidential employee statements “have gone missing and/or are being removed and systematically destroyed” following the announcement of Petrotrin’s closure by its Board of directors on August 28, 2018.

“These actions are clearly designed to undermine and impede the actions of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service in lawfully carrying out their duties on behalf of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.

Those who are responsible for these actions are in breach of the criminal law and should face the most serious sanctions.”