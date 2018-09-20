Family of murdered man demands justice

Zainool Ali, left, consoles his wife Jennifer Ali as they await the arrival of guests for their son, Sharard Garraway's funeral at the family's Hingoo Trace, El Socorro, home this morning.

DAYS after Sharard Garraway was beaten to death metres from his cousin's Hingoo Trace, El Socorro home, his parents Zainool and Jennifer Ali are calling for justice.

Newsday visited the family's home this morning and spoke with the Alis who said they are deeply pained by their son's murder and are concerned over the apparent lack of interest by police.

Members of the Homicide Investigations Bureau were not called on to investigate the circumstances behind Garraway's death until hours after his body was found on Tuesday morning.

Garraway, 33, worked as a wheel alignment technician at the Edinburgh Auto Shop in Chaguanas. Relatives said he left home Monday afternoon to borrow $200 from his cousin in El Socorro and then visited a nearby bar where he watched the final match of the Caribbean Premier League.

Around midnight on Monday, CCTV cameras along Hingoo Lane recorded footage of Garraway being beaten by two men. Garraway's parents said they could not understand why anyone would want to kill their son. An autopsy confirmed Garraway died from severe injury to the brain caused by blows to his head.