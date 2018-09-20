Barataria woman missing

Tessa Thomas, 27, was last seen at the home of a relative on Plover Street, Morvant on Sunday.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 27-year-old Tessa Thomas after she disappeared from her relative's Plover Street, Morvant, home on Sunday.

A release issued by the police service this afternoon said Thomas was reported missing at the Morvant Police Station by her mother Rhonda Thomas, at around 4 pm yesterday.

Tessa is of African descent, 5 feet 1 inch tall, slim built, with a dark brown complexion and a relaxed hairstyle. She was last seen wearing a pair of green short pants, a navy blue top and a pair of brown slippers. She also has a scar on her left shoulder.

Anyone with information on Thomas' location is asked to contact the police at 999, 555, 911 or any police station or call 800-TIPS.