TT feels small earthquake

Workers from surrounding businesses assemble on Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain after a 6.9 earthquake on August 21. FILE PHOTO

THE country today experienced a 3.7 magnitude earthquake.

A post on the UWI Seismic Research Centre’s Twitter page said the earthquake was located at 10.68 degrees north latitude and 61.09 degrees west longitude at a depth of 45 km.

The quake was felt on land in Trinidad. An official at the centre said the location was just north of Sangre Grande. The official said two people posted on social media that they felt the earthquake while other people said they felt nothing.

The official explained this quake was not unusual for the area of seismic activity which it occurred in and described it as an isolated event and not linked to the 6.9 magnitude earthquake which happened off the eastern coast of Venezuela and was felt in TT.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.