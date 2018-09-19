Trinis sanctioned by US for supporting terrorism

Phot Jeff Mayers

TWO Trinidadian men, Emraan Ali and Eddie Aleong, have been sanctioned by the US Treasury Department for suspicion of supporting terrorism and terrorist activities.

In a release earlier today, the US Treasury said Ali was designated for acting for or on behalf of ISIS. Syria-based, dual US and Trinidadian national, Ali has been involved in money transfers from Trinidad and Tobago to Syria in support of ISIS.

The US Treasury release stated that as of January 2017, Ali would receive and provide funds to Trinidadian ISIS fighters. For several years, a number of citizens of Trinidad and Tobago in Syria received money transfers through Ali. In the summer of 2015, Ali lived at an ISIS guest house in Syria and had been assigned to Raqqah, Syria.

The US Treasury release stated that Aleong was designated for assisting in, sponsoring, or providing financial, material, or technological support for, or financial or other services to or in support of ISIS.

As of March, Trinidad-based Aleong facilitated money transfers to ISIS members in ISIS-controlled territories. As of January 2017, a Trinidadian ISIS supporter possibly planned to work with Aleong, to transfer funds to Ali, who would then provide the funds to Trinidadian ISIS fighters in Syria.