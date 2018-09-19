Temporary bridge for Maracas landslide site

Officials of the Ministry of Works along the North Coast road just before Maracas beach where a hugh section of the roadway has slip away after heavy rainfall earlier in the week, only one way traffic can proceed at this time. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

ENGINEERS are working assiduously to ensure the landslide which compromised the 11 km mark of the North Coast Road on Monday does not result in the road closing down.

Engineers at the site of the landslide told Newsday today that they are putting a temporary measure to assure the flow of traffic on the road while they devise a more permanent solution to the problem.

Experts said since the landslide happened, the Ministry of Works along with the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation have stopped the flow of water to the chasm left behind, which would hopefully stop any further compromising of the road.

Engineers also plan to build a bridge to maintain the flow of traffic over the weekend.

Newsday was told that a permanent solution is still being worked on and may take a long time.

The landslide has affected businesses and residents.

If the road closes down, the public would have to access the North Coast Road via Arima to reach Maracas Beach, Blanchisseuse, La Filette and environs.