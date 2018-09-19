“Sparkle” killed in ‘Wall’ war

JASON “Sparkle” Richards is the latest victim in a ‘war’ that been raging for the past two years in an area known as the Wall in the Orange Field, Chase Village area.

Richards, 34, was gunned down a short distance away from his home in Lion Drive at 5.30 pm on Monday by two men. The shooting was witnessed by several neighbours, including young children. His family is crying out for justice as they say this is their second relative to die as a result of this ‘war’.

Richards’ brother-in-law Rodney “Darkman” Joseph was shot dead on August 14, 2016 in the same area while on his way to work. Relatives, who asked not to be identified as they fear for their safety, told Newsday that although police arrived on the scene within minutes on Monday, they ignored a tip-off that one of Richards’ killers was among the crowd gathered after the shooting.

“The gunman car was right there, people was telling the police look the man that kill ‘Sparkle’ and them police stand up like they can’t understand English,” a relative claimed.

“He kill my brother in full view of everybody, he wasn’t wearing a mask or anything and just push the gun in his waist and walk off in the trace afterwards. Is the same thing that happen when they kill Rodney, everyone know it was them and police never do anything.”

On May 12, police found Richards’ elder brother Kendall Richards, 43, dead in the trunk of his car along Pashley Street, Laventille. A resident called on Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith to visit the area and institute measures to make it safer for them.