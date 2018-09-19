Sinanan awaits port probe

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said on Monday he has not received any details about an investigation into missing files from the Port Authority. He said the police have been called in and hopefully, their investigation will uncover what the facts are.

Sinanan said he did not know if the missing files had any relation to matters concerning the SuperFast Galicia. Opposition MPs Dr Fuad Khan and Dr Surujrattan Rambachan questioned whether reports of missing files were indeed real.

Khan said, “sometimes it may be a distraction created by a party to foster certain allegations on and to smear another party. This may be such a case.” Rambachan said, “If this is true, it is disturbing that the current board has been negligent in protecting the records of the Port Authority.”

Recalling that government said the matter is headed to court, Rambachan said, “Therefore they should secure any files that might be evidence.” But he wondered whether the story was “fake news” intended to distract from the “real disaster” at Petrotrin.

In July, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi announced that the State was preparing to take legal action against attorney Nyree Alfonso for her role in the procurement of the Galicia.