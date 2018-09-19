Schoolgirl escapes rape attack

A 13-year-old Siparia schoolgirl reportedly escaped being sexually assaulted by a 16-year-old neighbour while at an abandoned house close to her home on Tuesday.

The victim told police she managed to ward off her attacker by fighting him as he attempted to assault her.

Police say around 4 pm on Tuesday the girl was walking through a track on her way home when she was approached by the boy, who forced her into an abandoned house.

While at the house the suspect began fondling the teenager.