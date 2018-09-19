Relatives of Chinapoo victims afraid to visit house

RELATIVES of 81-year-old Claudette Cassell and her brother, 78-year-old Victor Hutchinson are afraid to visit the Chinapoo home after the two were robbed and murdered. Family members fear that if they go to the house, they too could meet a similar fate.

“It was only my father living there and as of now, no one else has any intention of living there,” said a relative who asked not to be named.

Newsday understands that Hutchinson lived in a house opposite to the one occupied by his sister but had moved in with her when a fire badly damaged his home. The two survived on their old age pensions plus money Cassell got for renting the ground floor of her home.

It was her tenant who heard a scuffle coming from the top floor of the building where Cassell and her brother lived and alerted the Morvant police who made the grisly discovery. Up to press time no arrest was made.