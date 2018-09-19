Raindrops and watercolours

ART at the Hilton, a monthly series of events celebrating local art and culture, continues with Raindrops, an exhibition of watercolour paintings. Raindrops is the fifth instalment in the series, hosted by the Trinidad Hilton and Conference Centre in collaboration with Horizons Art Gallery.

The show will feature works by well-known, local watercolour painters and a variety of styles and subject matters. Among the artists are Jackie Hinkson, Janine Laronde Andrew, Tessa Alexander, John Otway, Nerine Peters, Antonio Figuero and Rebecca Foster.

In addition to the art there is live entertainment and the option of a three-course dinner specially crafted by Chef José Gutierrez or Samaan3 bar, where there will be drink specials for the evening.

Raindrops opens tomorrow at the Hilton, Lady Young Road, Port of Spain, from 6-7.30 pm and ends on Monday.