Port probe ongoing

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinananan

WORKS and Transport Minister and Port Authority chairman Lyle Alexander were tight-lipped today about the police investigation into missing files at the Port Authority.

Sinanan said he has received no information about the investigation. “It is ongoing,” he added. Sinanan had no idea when the investigation would be completed.

Alexander said the Port Authority is maintaining the position it adopted when it announced that an investigation was launched into this matter. He reiterated that position was the Authority will not comment on any investigation which is ongoing.

On Monday, Sinanan said he did not know if the missing files had any relation to matters concerning the SuperFast Galicia. Opposition MPs Dr Fuad Khan and Dr Surujrattan Rambachan questioned whether reports of missing files were indeed real.

In July, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi announced that the State was preparing to take legal action against attorney Nyree Alfonso for her role in the procurement of the Galicia.