Policeman, bar owner robbed at gunpoint
A POLICE constable assigned to the South Western Division and a proprietor of a bar were robbed at gunpoint by three bandits on Monday night. The suspects escaped with cash, cellphones, and other valuables.
Police said at 11.15 pm PC Ajai Jaglal and his friend Alvin Ramjattan, 37, were at Ramjattan’s bar at Charlo Village, Penal, when the bandits announced a hold-up.
Constable Jaglal was robbed of a cellphone and an undisclosed amount of cash while Ramjattan was relieved of $3,000, a cell phone and other valuables. Up to press time no arrest was made and investigations are continuing.
