PM goes to Guyana

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley will this morning fly to Guyana to discuss issues including energy with the Guyanese leadership, a release from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) confirmed yesterday. Rowley will meet with Guyana President David Granger.

“Bilateral discussions between the countries will focus on a number of issues including cooperation in the areas of agriculture, energy and security,” the release stated. Rowley will return home tomorrow morning in time to chair the weekly Cabinet meeting at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as prime minister tomorrow. The OPM is today expected to name the other persons in Rowley’s delegation to Georgetown. In August, Rowley visited Venezuela, where he signed a deal with President Nicolas Maduro for Venezuela to supply TT with natural gas from the Dragon Field.

Meanwhile in Guyana, American firm Exxon Mobil has in recent times made discoveries of five large deposits of oil that are set to be a game-changer for the hitherto economically-challenged nation.