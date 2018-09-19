Paddington: TTT should licence TTFF films, series

Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival (TTFF) founder and festival director Bruce Paddington speaks during the opening night of TTFF 2018 held Tuesday at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain.

TRINIDAD and Tobago Film Festival (TTFF) Founder Bruce Paddington has expressed hope that television station TTT would licence films from the TTFF over the years.

He was speaking on Tuesday night at the Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival Opening Gala held at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain.

He said TTFF has an eclectic definition of the Caribbean which includes any country "kissed" by the Caribbean sea as well as the those from the Caribbean Diaspora.

"But the question is what will happen to these over 100 films after the festival is over?"

He said a few lucky films will have sales agents for distribution deals but they are the minority.

"The reality is this festival is one of the only places where you can enjoy such a large number of films from the wider Caribbean."

He said every year there are requests from people who want to see films they missed during the festival.

"Maybe we need a new cinema space to show local and Caribbean films throughout the year."

He said there is hope as local television stations are beginning to invest in local programming and series while the new TTT has a mandate to broadcast and show local programmes.

"We wish them well and trust they will be sending their programme directors to view many of the over 100 Caribbean films we have on display and licence them, commission series from them. And they should not forget the hundreds of films that we have screened over the last 12 years."