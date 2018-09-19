Mt Pleasant, 13 Posse in Carenage football final

Players of 13 Posse before their victorious semi-final match against Resur FC in the Carenage All-Star Community Football League competition at the Carenage Recreation Ground on Sunday.

MT PLEASANT and 13 Posse posted emphatic victories in their semi-final encounters on Sunday to set-up a mouth-watering clash for the final of the Carenage All-Star Community Football League which will be contested on October 6.

In the first of the double-header played at a packed Carenage Recreation Ground, 13 Posse blanked Resur FC 4-0, with braces from the Belgrave strike force, Joshimar and Elijah. Although Resur FC put up a resilient effort with a few chances of their own, 13 Posse were in control of the match by half-time with two goals, and cemented their dominance by doubling the margin by the end of regulation time.

In the second semi-final, Mt Pleasant wreaked havoc on the wobbly defence of First Engineer Battalion, winning 6-2. Mt Pleasant slammed five goals without reply in the first half, with rampaging striker Dada Murphy netting a hat-trick, including a penalty scored on the rebound after a fine block by the keeper on the initial shot. The eventual league finalists got their other goals through Kevon Woodley, Sam Edwards and Nequan Caruth. First Engineer Battalion came into their own in the opening minutes of the second half and restored a measure of respectability with two goals by Julio Noel.

The eagerly-anticipated final will be played on the league’s closing day on October 6 when team trophies, prizes and individual awards will also be presented.

The Carenage All-Star Football League has been revived after an absence of two years through the efforts of Carenage-based Friends & Family Community Group (FFCG) and the support by energy company BP Trinidad and Tobago (BPTT). A total of $44,000 is at stake in the various competitions.

FFCG President, Kyron Williams, hailed the sponsorship of BPTT for the “revival” of community football in Carenage and neighbouring areas. “There is a proud sense of community and togetherness in this region and sport is just one arena where we foster goodwill and positive energies,” Williams pointed out.

He added that it was important for the community of Carenage to continue to produce sporting stars, notably in football, to provide the youths with opportunities to transfer their talents into professional careers on the national and international stage.

Action in the knock-out competition begins today with Razor Edge tackling Westside FC at 7.30 pm. Big Yard take on 13 Posse on Thursday, with First Engineer battalion coming up against Resur FC on Friday. A double-header on Saturday sees Scorpion FC meeting Green Pastures at 6.45 pm, to be followed by Flippers vs Emerald. Mt Pleasant are on a bye.