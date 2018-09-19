More bad weather tomorrow

THE country can expect to more bad weather including thunder showers and flash flooding tomorrow.

Meteorologist Gary Benjamin said although TT is in the rainy season, a trough associated with the inter-tropical convergence zone (ITCZ), was behind the heavy showers Monday which led to the country being placed on a weather alert of Yellow.

“We will be getting an increase in bad weather. The heavier part of the weather was ahead of the axis of the trough of the ITCZ, “ Benjamin said.

He said there is no depression building up to the east of TT but what the nation will experience are the effects of the ITCZ. “There will be areas of activities like showers and street flash flooding in certain areas which are natural patterns of the ITCZ.”