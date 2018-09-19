Man charged for Mandela’s murder

CHARGED: Michael Lamorelle.

ANOTHER man was charged for the murder of 33-year-old Kern Mandela, and was expected to go to court yesterday. Michael Lamorelle, 22, of Valencia, was also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Mandela, a labourer of Balandra Bay Road, Balandra was at home on May 27, when three men entered and began firing.

The gunmen ran off and Mandela later died at the scene. Lamorelle was arrested in Mayaro on September 11.

Zion Pedro, 19, a labourer of St Augustine has also been charged for Mandela’s murder and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Investigations were supervised by Sgt Andrew Stanislaus, while PC Ronnie Gonzales, both of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II, laid the charge.